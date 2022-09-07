GALENA, Ill. — Margarete “Marge” Cooke 86 of Galena, IL passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, At Prairie Ridge Memory Care Unit, Galena. A celebration of life will be held at 5 PM, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may call after 4 PM until the time of service. The burial will be held at a later date.
Marge was born in Chicago, IL to parents Frederick J. and Rose Wemlinger. Marge attended Arlington Heights High School and graduated with the Class of 1953. She married her beloved John D. Cooke III on October 23, 1976. Among her first jobs, Marge worked for Union Tank Car Company in Chicago, before her long career working for the McDonald’s Corporation starting, as a Secretary to Ray Kroc and other key personnel and working her way up to a Corporate Office. Marge was instrumental in promoting women in the McDonald’s Corporation. Marge retired from McDonald’s Corporate Headquarters in Oak Brook, IL. After retirement, Marge and her husband John moved permanently to Galena. Marge enjoyed her life in Galena with many good friends, family, and community involvement. She has generously contributed her time and resources to Galena and the greater community area. The Galena Historical Society and the Hope Foundation were among many organizations that she supported and served.
Marge is survived by her brother, Fredric (Cathie) Wemlinger, sister, Rosemarie Garth, nieces and nephews, William (Wendy) Garth, Steve (Gina) Garth, Jeff Garth, Sue (Scott) Wemlinger Coffman, grand nieces and nephews, Nick Garth, Alexa Garth, and Alyssa Garth, stepchildren, John Cooke IV, Paul (Sue) Cooke, and all the Cooke grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marge was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John D. Cooke III, aunt, Margarette Hill, brother-in-law, William Garth Sr., nephew, Michael Wemlinger, and stepson, James Cooke, and stepdaughter-in-law, Robin wife of John Cooke IV.
The family would like to thank Prairie Ridge and Prairie Ridge Memory Care staff, including Tonya, Suzy, and Paul. Dr. Richard Farrell, and the staff of the Hospice of Dubuque.
Memorials can be made to the Galena Historical Society or the Hope Foundation. “We will never forget Marge’s love and kindness. We will miss her dearly.” Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
