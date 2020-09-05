David E. “Buck” Frommelt, 65, formerly of Dubuque, died on Thursday, September 3, at Monticello Nursing and Rehab, finally winning a long battle against cancer.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a service will be at 6:00 p.m. with Brandon Shetgen officiating. A live stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home Facebook page. Private family burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Dave was born on June 25, 1955, to Richard “Freckles” and Marcella (Dimitroff) Frommelt. He attended Hempstead High School. Dave worked at Dubuqueland Overhead Door for many years before joining Larson Tile Company in 1997, where he worked as a tile setter for 21 years before retiring in December 2018.
Dave was extremely proud of his family. He was well known for many years in the youth and high school wrestling circuit for his passion and big voice. Dave lived for hunting deer and turkey and was known for his elaborate hunting stories. He enjoyed many hunting trips over the years, eventually sharing this love with his grandchildren, taking trips “up North” to Guttenburg. Dave also enjoyed trout fishing in his free time and was a NASCAR and Dallas Cowboys fan.
As time went on, Dave’s most coveted role was “Grandpa Dave.” Dave loved his grandchildren more than anything and was their biggest fan. He enjoyed attending their sports events and watching them grow up. Dave was hardworking, loyal and humble. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Dave is survived by his children, Uriah Frommelt, of Dubuque, Joshua (Jo Ellen) Frommelt, of Marion and Amber (Bob) Urbain, of Monticello; grandchildren, Kaden, Carson and Kasey Frommelt and Nolan Urbain; sisters, Rhanda Malamphy, Sylvia Biedermann and Nancy (Larry) Kohnen, all of Dubuque, and Susan Kutsch, of Rockford, Ill., several nieces and nephews and many close friends that Dave thought of as family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Marcella Frommelt; a brother, Rick Frommelt; and brother-in-law Larry Malamphy.
The family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to Above and Beyond Hospice of Monticello for their care for Dave over the last year and a half. Linda Oberbroeckling and Sarah Krambeck, your devotion, humor and care made Dave’s quality of life possible in his last years and months and we will be forever thankful.
In lieu of flowers, a David Frommelt memorial fund will be established.