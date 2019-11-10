Rosemary “Rosie” Ann Boge, 74, of North Buena Vista, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 218 Main St, North Buena Vista, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Marvin Bries as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Rosemary was born July 29, 1945, in New Hampton, IA, the daughter of Joseph John and Adella Anne Ruhoff Baltes. She married David Paul Wagner on September 12, 1964. He died November 3, 1975. On June 5, 1982, she married Eugene Robert Boge in Epworth.
She attended St. Williams High School in Alta Vista, IA, before graduating from New Hampton High School in 1963.
Rosie worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 27 years, retiring in January of 2002. She previously worked at the Welfare Office and farmed in Alta Vista and Cresco, IA.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in North Buena Vista and its Rosary Society, and helped with the church’s dinners and picnics. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, luncheons with friends, visiting family, watching her grandson’s sporting events, and going to Bell Tower plays.
Survivors include her husband, Gene Boge, of North Buena Vista; one daughter, Laurie Ann (Earl) Nelson, of Port Byron, IL; three grandchildren, Cade, Aiden, and Leyton; two brothers, Bernard (Sue) Baltes, of Rolling Prairie, IN, Donald (Linda) Baltes, of Rochester, MN; one sister, Janice (Kenny) Archer, of Ottumwa; one sister-in-law, Alice Baltes, of Cortez, CO; her in-laws from her first marriage to David, Paul (Joyce) Wagner, Marie (Leon) Bleile, and Carol (Rick) Smith, all of Dubuque; her in-laws from her second marriage to Eugene, Bonnie (Kenny) McDermott, of Epworth, IA, and Doris (Rick Kremer) Kinsella, of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her first husband, David, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Edward; her parents-in-law, Elmer & Madeline Wagner and Walter & Loretta Boge; in-laws, Larry Whittom, Ruth Wagner, Joe & Janet Bleile; niece, Suzie Bleile; nephew, Danny Wagner; and special friends, Katie Flaherty & Kathy Ludovissy.
The family extends a special thank you to the entire Wagner family for their love and support through the years.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Rosie’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.