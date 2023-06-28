DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mary Ann Savolt, 83, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Mary Ann will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for family, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for family and friends, on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Father Daniel Knipper presiding. Burial will follow at the St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa. Luncheon will follow at 1 PM.
Mary Ann was born on November 3, 1939, in Dyersville, Iowa, daughter of Lawrence and Estella (Luehrsmann) Pettinger. She received her education from the St. Francis Xavier Schools in Dyersville. On December 2, 1961, she was united in marriage to John A. Savolt in Aurora, Colorado. He preceded her in death on February 12, 1979.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville, Iowa. She was also a member of the Dyersville Golf and Country Club. Mary Ann looked forward to her time spent with her dear friends, going on bus trips, shopping, golfing, water aerobics and luncheons. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are her four children, Terry (Kay) Savolt of Farley, IA, Mike (Julie) Savolt of Green Bay, WI, Kathy (Earl) Evans of Houston, MS, and Danny (Cindy) Savolt of Plover, WI; 15 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Carol Pettinger (Mrs. Marvin) of Dyersville, Jane Pettinger (Mrs. Donald) of Liberty, MO, and Carol Pettinger (Mrs. Kenneth) of Dyersville.
Mary Ann is also preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Kyle John Savolt; three brothers, Donald, Kenneth, and Marvin Pettinger; and a niece, Natalie Pettinger.