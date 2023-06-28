DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mary Ann Savolt, 83, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.

Visitation for Mary Ann will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for family, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for family and friends, on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Father Daniel Knipper presiding. Burial will follow at the St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa. Luncheon will follow at 1 PM.

