SABULA, Iowa — Judith A. (Meyers) Bowling, age 76, of Sabula, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, Iowa.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna, Illinois. Visitation will take place from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna with a Scripture Wake Service at 5:30 p.m. A memorial fund has been established in Judy’s memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.