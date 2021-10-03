Mary Glynda Roling (Reth), age 78, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on September 24, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque.
Private family services will be held; Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Mary was born on May 7th, 1943, in Manchester, IA, the daughter of Herman and Velma (Hansen) Reth. She earned her education through the Monticello Community Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1961. On April 7th, 2006, she married Ralph Roling in Dubuque.
Mary worked for Cuckler Buildings early in her career, followed by Vigertone Ag. She was most prominently known as Monticello City Clerk for many years where she retired.
Mary loved her family dearly. She was most proud of her grandkids and great grandkids. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes and enjoyed attending all of her grand kids’ activities over the years. She looked forward to watching her favorite TV shows; Gun Smoke, Mountain Men, and never missed the CMAs. She enjoyed playing cards, board games and dinner out with Ralph and their special friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Aileen Black (Dave Jackson), a son, Doug Black (Kristy); grandchildren Justin Schneiter (fiancée Alex Thomalla), Micaela Davis (Montez), Jordan Schneiter (Taylor), Jacob Black and Bo Black. Great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Lexington Schneiter; Daylen, Kasen and Rowen Davis; and Knox Schneiter. Stepchildren, Kevin “Duce” Roling (Michelle), Paula Ostwinkle (Jeff), Jennifer Fuller (Pat White). Eleven step grandchildren and three step great grandchildren. Her sister, Evonne Wurst (Harold); her brother Ken Reth; sister-in-law Marita Bries (Mike); brothers-in-law Leo Roling, Ed Roling (Joyce), Gerald Roling (Barb); sister-in law Sharon Roling along with four nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Velma Coohey, and a nephew Mike Wurst.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
A special thank you to her physicians and nurses from Medical Associates who guided her through her recent health challenges and her loving husband who was always by her side living, loving and caring for her deeply.