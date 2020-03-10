Ann T. Dietzel, 95, of 3485 Windsor Avenue, formerly of Alverno Apartments, Dubuque, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center, Dubuque, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, Wis., with Rev. Bernard Rott and Rev. Paul McManus officiating. Burial will be in Holy Ghost Cemetery, Dickeyville. Friends may call from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church before the service. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is in charge of the arrangements.
Ann was born on April 23, 1924, in Dickeyville, the daughter of Henry and Helena (Busch) Dietzel. Ann moved to Dubuque in 1967 and was a self-employed beautician for most of her life. She had a strong devotion to her church and the Blessed Mother. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque and later, Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville. She was a member of the 3rd Order of St. Francis and the Power of Prayer. She was a Eucharistic Minister at Mercy Medical Center for many years.
Ann enjoyed gardening and flowers and was a wonderful cook and baker who will be long remembered for her delicious roast beef dinners and raspberry and rhubarb desserts. She loved traveling, especially vacationing “Up North” in Wisconsin. Ann dearly loved her nieces and nephews, her great-nieces and great-nephews and her great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews and would help them in any way that she could. Ann had a special way of making everyone around her feel like the most important person in the world.
Surviving are her godson, Gene (Lois) Dietzel, of Dickeyville, and their family; her sister-in-law, Lucella Dietzel, of Dickeyville; numerous nieces and nephews and their families; and her very good friends at Alverno Apartments and Stonehill Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her fiance, Maynard Langmeier; her parents; two brothers, Bernard (Marcella) Dietzel and Ambrose Dietzel; three sisters, Marie Dietzel, Leona (Lavern) Digman and Angeline (Leonard) Digman; a nephew, Roland Dietzel; a great-nephew, Brian Muller; and a great niece, Katie Hartke.
An Ann T. Dietzel Memorial Fund has been established.
Ann’s family would like to thank the staff at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all the wonderful care they provided for Ann.
