BENTON, Wis. — Robert L. “Bob” Hoyer, Sr., 94, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Sienna Crest Platteville surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at United Methodist Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public visitation for friends will be held from 4-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton, Wisconsin. Friends may also call from 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service.
Bob was born on January 8, 1927, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Peter and Dolly (Stoddard) Hoyer. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945-1947, during the occupation of Japan in World War II. He married Jean Hocking on August 16, 1952, at United Methodist Church in Benton. She preceded him in death on August 29, 2013. They were blessed with six children.
Bob was employed with the U.S. Department of the Army for 39 years, retiring in 1982. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, Sudoku puzzles and playing cards at family gatherings, especially cribbage. Bob always had a twinkle in his eye, a tremendous love for his family and he positively impacted those he knew. He treasured spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, teaching them valuable life lessons along the way.
Survivors include five children, Robert Hoyer, Jr., Racine, WI, Paul (Karen) Hoyer, Eagen, MN, Donna (Kenneth) Harper, Benton, and Richard (Sandra) Hoyer and Rhonda (Arnie) McCarthy, both of Cuba City; one sister Louise Reitz, Galena, IL; two sisters-in-law, Marian Hoyer and Norma Hoyer; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Rita McKelvey and granddaughter, Sarah McKelvey; a sister, Vera (Dwayne) Wullweber; brothers, Gene Hoyer, Stanley (Dorothy) Hoyer, John Hoyer, Daniel Hoyer, and Carl (Gretta) Hoyer; and a brother-in-law, Louis Reitz.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice, the staff of Sienna Crest, and special caregivers, Betty Dellabella and Cheryl McGuire, all for the loving, compassionate care given to Dad.
In lieu of flowers, a Robert L. Hoyer, Sr. Memorial Fund has been established. Cards and donations may be sent to Casey-McNett Funeral Home, 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI, 53807.
