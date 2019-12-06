Ingrid Linnea Stevens joined her beloved husband Clark on November 27, 2019, at Meadowlark Pointe in Cozad, Neb.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in North Stratford, N.H.
Born in Smoland, Sweden, on September 19, 1922, Ingrid and her parents, Gus and Ada Hyllman, emigrated to the United States around 1923 and her sister Millie was born shortly after. The family eventually moved to Bothways Farm near Essex, Mass., where her father was manager. Ingrid graduated from Topsfield High School in 1940 and then enrolled at Beverly Hospital, Mass., and earned her nursing degree in 1943. She continued working at Beverly Hospital as supervisor of student nurses and seeing to patients in the operating rooms and delivery rooms. It was during her night-shifts there that she met the love of her life, Clark Stevens. He impressed her with his cheerful willingness to come to the wards and start IVs in the middle of the night. Ingrid entered the Navy Nurse Corps in 1944, serving with distinction at Chelsea and Long Beach Naval Hospitals. She and Clark were united in marriage on August 24, 1946 at Manchester, Mass. In 1950, they moved to Dubuque, Iowa, where Clark joined Medical Associates.
Ingrid and Clark raised four children in Dubuque in a house filled with fascinating mementos of their travels around the world, including sojourns on all 7 continents from Berlin to Beijing, and Machu Picchu to New Guinea. Back at home, Ingrid managed the household and was close to her community at Westminster Presbyterian Church, served as a member of the Board of Directors of Hillcrest Family Services, and was active in the Finley Hospital Sunshine Circle. In Chapter IK of PEO, she held several official positions, including president. Her family also remembers the boisterous bridge groups she belonged to. Her passion for bird-watching and commitment to her family showed in her home, where she welcomed her growing extended family with huge feasts at Thanksgiving and Christmas; at these she encouraged youngsters (and former youngsters) to “finish it up, and it will be a nice day tomorrow.”
In 2019 she moved to Meadowlark Apartments to be close to her family in Cozad, Neb. She is survived by her children, Clark Stevens, Ann Rodhouse, Cynthia Nielsen, and Andrew Stevens. She also leaves her grandchildren: Clark Stevens III, Lesley Fessler, Fred Nelsen, Tom Nelsen, Andrea Keller and Kristjar Nielsen; and her great-grandchildren: Clark IV and Alexander Stevens, Alexa and Abigail Nelsen, Ava and CoraLeigh Fessler, Makenzie, Micah, and Gracyn Nelsen, and Juliana, Colton, Livia, and Easton Keller.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given in her name to Westminster Presbyterian Church and the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.