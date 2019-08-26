LeRoy J. Pancratz, 92, of Dubuque, formerly of Zwingle, Iowa, passed away on August 24, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 3 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Church of the Nativity, with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Assumption Cemetery Sylvia Switch.
LeRoy was born on December 12, 1926, in Zwingle, the son of Leo and Elizabeth (Boyer) Pancratz. He married Inez Donahue on September 28, 1949, at Assumption Church Sylvia Switch in Zwingle. He was very devoted to Inez for over 70 years as a husband and caregiver.
LeRoy started farming at the age of 16 when his father died. He was very proud of his registered Golden Guernsey milking cows and he continued farming until his retirement. LeRoy was a humble and extremely hard-working man, and had a great work ethic that he instilled in his family, along with a strong faith. He also worked as an independent milk hauler, and at the foundries of A.Y. McDonald and East Dubuque.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus La Motte/Key West Council. He was also the leader and longtime member of the 4-H Washington Senators, and was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his wife, Inez; six children, Mary Jo (Wayne Beecher) Pancratz, Joyce (Richard) Veach, Tim (Mary Kay) Pancratz, Randy “Whitey” (Diane) Pancratz, Judy (Craig) Wurdinger and Peggy (Dennis) Denlinger; 17 grandchildren, Amberai, Luke, Tyler, Melanie, Wes, Danny, Elizabeth, Molly, Arianne, Brett, Anna, Kelly, Ben, Jenna, Becca, Rachel and Sam; 13 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Lillian Kies; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Leo; two brothers, Kenneth (Monica) Pancratz and Charles (Dorothy) Pancratz; four sisters, Bernice (Henry) Schuster, Elizabeth (Sylvester) Ambrosy, Vivian (John) Hingtgen and Theresa (Clarence) Thole; and a brother-in-law, Karl Kies.
A LeRoy Pancratz memorial fund will be established.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Bethany Home for all their wonderful care and kindness.