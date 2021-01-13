PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Colleen C. Kreger, 82, of Pardeeville, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, at the Remington House.
She was born January 7, 1938, in Glen Haven Township, the daughter of Roland and Agnes (Dresen) Breuer. She attended and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Prairie Du Chien.
Colleen married Eugene Nickel on December 31, 1957, and were blessed with five children, and later married Earl Kreger June 26, 1982, and welcomed his five children.
She was a homemaker much of her life and worked as an assembler at Everbrite in Pardeeville for 26 years.
Colleen enjoyed gardening, rummaging, shopping, dancing, taking walks, and especially cooking for her family.
Survivors include her five children, Alfred (Janet), Greg (Teresa), Doug (Jackie), Bart (Janel) and Susan Nickel; one step-child, Jon Kreger; two daughters-in-law, Martha Kreger and Ellen Kreger; grandchildren Amber, Justin, Devin, Mitch, Hailey, Nick, Chelsea, Skye, Starr, Josh, Katie, Sara, Stacey, Carly, Jesse, Jenny, Erin, Rachel, Jessie, Jamie, Amber, April, Adam, Alex, and Andrea; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Judy Lanphier (Don), Rosemary (John) Appleby; brother Ron (Joy) Breuer; close friends Cindy (Jeff) Hesseling and Sherlyn (Bill) Kleinow, and many other friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, second husband, Earl “Squeek” Kreger, four step-children, Tim Kreger, Terry Kreger, Robin Kreger, and Randy Kreger; brothers, Charles Breuer, Burnell (Margaret) Breuer; sisters, Maryann Breuer, Ruth (Bernard) Bausch, Verna (Joe) Mergen, and brother-in-law Jack Lanphier.
Private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Pardeeville. The service was live streamed on the St. Faustina Parish website. Interment with graveside services was held Saturday, January 9, at St. Mary’s Settlement Road Cemetery in Cassville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Colleen’s memory may be made to a hospice of choice.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Remington House, Heartland Hospice, and CARE Wisconsin for the care they gave our mom. She was shorty to some, friend to all, and we were blessed to call her mom.
Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.