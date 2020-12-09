Laura S. Sudmeier Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 9, 2020 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Laura S. Sudmeier, 95, of Guttenberg, died on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Complete arrangements are pending at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Guttenberg-iowa Clayton-county-iowa Dyersville-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Delaware-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today