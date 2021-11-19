Rosemary Rondinelli, 97, of Dubuque passed peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 surrounded by her immediate family.
Visitation for Rosemary will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at St. Joseph’s the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mass of Christian burial for Rosemary will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at St. Joseph’s the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa with Rev. Jim Goerend officiating. Burial be held at a later date in Utica, NY.
A native of Utica, NY, Rosemary graduated from Watertown, NY High School in 1942. She met the love of her life Vic Rondinelli at her office shortly after starting her first job. She resigned from the workplace in 1948 to care for her sister Veronica’s children Roselind and Terry while Veronica battled a serious long-term illness. Despite her long-stated intention to avoid marriage, Vic finally convinced Rosemary to marry him after a very patient 10 year courtship. Their marriage produced two children: George of Dubuque, IA and James of Sammamish, WA, both of whom survive her passing. Rosemary is also survived by her closest companion and beloved niece Roselind and her husband John Mousel, nephew Richard and his wife Chris Zobel, James’ wife Toni and their children Luca and Nica.
Rosemary was known for her exceptional strength and courage in the face of adversity. In the dark days following the death of her husband and just 18 months after losing her father, Rosemary by necessity became the primary planner and supervisor for the construction of the family’s residence in Dubuque. The project was successfully completed and she remained in that home until her passing.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband Vic, parents Mary and George, sisters Veronica and Virginia, and nephew Terry.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent in Rosemary’s memory to Hospice of Dubuque or the Dubuque Humane Society.