Kevin A. Ryan, 63, of Dubuque, Iowa, died Sept. 25, 2019.
Kevin was a son, brother, cousin, nephew, uncle and friend. He was a passionate lover of music, playing bass, guitar and singing with an unparalleled gusto. Kevin would dance at the drop of a hat, and every band he saw got a standing ovation. He was a practicing Christian, singing and playing in the church band. Kevin was truly obsessed with trains, full scale or N-gauge, he loved them all equally. He showed a particular fondness for BNSF (Burlington Northern Santa Fe), and Youtube videos of trains were like manna from heaven. Kevin had a hello for every person in his line of sight. He would put out his hand for a shake and say, “Hi, I’m Kevin Ryan from Dubuque, Iowa.” There is no one who laughed as loud or as hard at any and all stupid jokes. He had an innate compassion and empathy for others that was rarely extended to him. He was a friend to every cat that crossed his path, and quite often they would make their way up to his shoulder where they would hang out as he walked.
Kevin also was severely mentally ill. Unfortunately for many, this is how they knew him. Mental illness is a nefarious disease; it cloaks the real person with an identity that confuses the viewer. Kevin was burdened and struggled heavily for most of his life, and now he has been released from that pain. He was my brother, and I loved him.
He is survived by his mother, Sally Tuhey Ryan; siblings, Michael Ryan and spouse Monique Houtman, Nancy Ryan and spouse Doug Colon, Anne Finch and spouse Denis Finch, Marywynn Ryan and spouse Kenton McSween, Timothy Ryan and John Ryan and spouse Melissa Ryan. He also is survived by a smattering of nieces and nephews, Patrick Ryan, Clare Ryan, Megan Sweigert, Emily Burke, Matt Burke, Parker Burke, Kiera Burke, Ivy Ryan, Milo Ryan, Tristyn Ryan, Quinn Ryan, Hendrick Ryan and Paxton Ryan.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Ryan; and sister, Patricia Eileen Ryan.
Cards may be sent to Sally Ryan at 445 SE 41st Ave Portland, OR 97214.
The family would like to deeply thank the employees of Lutheran Services of Iowa and Hillcrest Family Services.