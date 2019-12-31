KIELER, Wis. — Jack L. Tracy, 84, of Kieler, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Family and friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday, January 2, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City.
Jack was born on June 8, 1935, to Harold and Mildred (Leppla) Tracy, in Platteville, Wis. He married Rita Jane Schroeder on May 7, 1955, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI. He worked at the Dubuque Packing Company for 25 years and then at Midwest Motorsports in Kieler, WI, for almost 25 years until he retired at the age of 79. Jack enjoyed helping people, telling jokes, traditional country music, Johnny Cash, vacationing in the Black Hills, Yellowstone and the Northwoods of Wisconsin and was a founding member of the Moonshiner’s Snowmobile Club in Kieler, WI. But most of all, Jack enjoyed time spent with his family, grandchildren and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Rita Jane; 7 children, Cindy (Mike) Klein, of Leisure Lake, IA, John (Jay) Tracy, of Raleigh, NC, Mimi (John) VanNatta, of Dickeyville, WI, Joe (Kim) Tracy, of Reno, NV, Jeff “Reno” (Carol) Tracy, of Platteville, WI, Philip (Niki) Tracy, of Baraboo, WI, and Kate (Keith) Landowski, of Wauconda, IL; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; along with in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James Arthur “Jim” Tracy; 2 brothers; 3 sisters; and many in-laws.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Jack L. Tracy Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the caregivers at MercyOne Hospital and Hospice of Dubuque.