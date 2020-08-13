Mary Estelle Kingsley, 100, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, August 14, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Recitation of the rosary will be at 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 14, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, and it will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home Facebook page. Masks are required in church. Rev. Thomas McDermott will officiate. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Mary was born January 10, 1920, in Dubuque, the daughter of Charles H. and Mary A. (Schotter) Kingsley. Mary was a lifelong resident of Dubuque, and worked at Roshek’s Department Store and Dubuque Business Supply. She was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters. Mary volunteered at Alverno Apartments for many years, where she was a longtime resident. She was an avid reader.
Mary is survived by her nephew Dennis (Karen) Kingsley, of Dubuque; three nieces, Debbie (Bob) Menadue, of Tempe, Ariz., Janice (Steve) Tuegel, of Dubuque, and Pam (Larry) Stiver, of Gilbert, Ariz.; her great-nieces and-nephews, Travis (Steph) Tuegel, Jenny (Ryan) Morales, Nikki (Brian) Heim, Holly Woodward, Katie (Chip Hardesty) Kingsley, Stacy Tuegel and Cory (Korissa) Tuegel; and 14 great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, C. Kenneth (Ruth) Kingsley, and Joseph (Connie) Kingsley. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.