ROCHESTER, Minn. — Denny Donovan, a beloved husband, father, and papa entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 27, 2022 surrounded by family after a courageous battle. He was 74.

Denny was born December 7, 1947 in Dubuque, IA to John and Agnes (Dillon Callahan) Donovan. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1966. On July 12, 1969, he married Shirley O’Hara at Nativity Catholic Church. They lived in Dubuque where Denny was a home builder until 1981 when they moved to Clinton, IA where Denny began what would become his lifelong career with Carpetland USA.

