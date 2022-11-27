Karen Lynn Loney, 70, of Dubuque, IA passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Dubuque Specialty Care. According to her wishes there will be no public visitation or service. Entombment will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque is assisting the family.
Karen was born in Dubuque on October 27, 1952, the daughter of Orville F. and Dorothy Ann (Hoffman) Potter. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1970. Karen worked as a nursing assistant in Waterloo, IA until her Retirement.
Karen loved spending time with family and friends but also enjoyed peaceful time to herself. She was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and would cheer them on any chance she got. The time she spent to herself involved reading books and watching movies.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Angie) Loney, Thomas (Erika) Loney, Brandy (Bill) Pearson and Darrell “D.J.” Kauten Jr; 12 grandchildren, Tyler, Noelle, Michael, Baylor, Ainsley, Dylan, Waylon, William, Levi, Christopher, Moira and Alexander; her brother, William Potter; her nieces Tracy Torrey and Shari Bush who cared for Karen when she needed.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Diane Berry and brothers, Stephen Potter Sr. and Lee Potter Sr.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Leonard Funeral Home in Karen’s name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Dubuque Specialty Care especially Sandy and Tammy for their care and compassion.
