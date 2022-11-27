Karen Lynn Loney, 70, of Dubuque, IA passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Dubuque Specialty Care. According to her wishes there will be no public visitation or service. Entombment will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque is assisting the family.

Karen was born in Dubuque on October 27, 1952, the daughter of Orville F. and Dorothy Ann (Hoffman) Potter. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1970. Karen worked as a nursing assistant in Waterloo, IA until her Retirement.

