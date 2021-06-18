James P. Cody, Godfrey, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Timothy M. Dahl III, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Paul D. Dickson, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Services: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Jeri A. Edlund, Otter Creek, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek.
Mitchell C. Hochhausen, Potosi, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi.
Janaan Kleinstiver, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the funeral home.
Mary C. Link, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Blanca G. Marcos, West Palm Beach, Fla. — Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Geraldine A. Millard, Mineral Point, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore, Wis. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore.
Betty J. Phillips, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Dubuque. Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, Fannie Stout House, 1145 Locust St.
Wayne J. Roth, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. July 16 at the church.
Margaret I. Vesperman, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Kevin M. Vondra, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, Sunset Lanes, Dickeyville, Wis.
Jeremy Wiest, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Eckstein Building, Grant County Fairgrounds, Lancaster.