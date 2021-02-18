Vincent E. Miller, 61, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
There will be no public services. Private family burial services will be at Linwood Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.
