Harold F. Bausch, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, St. Clements Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Peter D. Beaves, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Lacoma Golf Club, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
Helen A. Bellmann, Durango, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Clara M. Bohonek, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services Saturday, May 29, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Joyce K. Bottoms, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Indian Room at Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.
David A. Duda, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Beverly B. Dunbar, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville.
Jerry D. Donath, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at the church.
William Hendricks, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, Galena Bible Church. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Edward P. Jansen, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Warren O. Nicholas, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Services: 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Ruben A. Roberts, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and after 9 a.m. Friday, May 28, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Shirley A. Ruff, Dubuque — Prayer service: 4 p.m. today with visitation following until 7 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 28, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
John A. Scharpf, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Celebration of life: 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Ruth M. Schmidt, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Brian M. Sheehy, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa. Memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.