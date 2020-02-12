BERNARD, Iowa — Adrian V. Vaske, 71, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Visitation for Adrian will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Reiff Funeral Home, in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will continue after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial for Adrian will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fillmore, Iowa.
He was born November 24, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Victor and Lucille (Koelker) Vaske. He received his education from St. Boniface School and was a member of the first graduating class of Beckman High School in Dyersville, Iowa. On September 30, 1972, he was united in marriage to Diane Arnold at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa. Together the couple owned and operated Vaske Dairy Farm in rural Bernard, Iowa. Adrian was a proud farmer and it showed when he won the Dairy Farmer of the year award several times throughout his career. After retiring from farming, he went to work for construction companies, where he drove dump truck.
Adrian was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He adored his children and grandchildren, and the time that he got to spend with them. He enjoyed dancing, traveling, attending tractor pulls and playing Dominoes, Euchre and other card games.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Garryowen, Iowa. Adrian was also a member of the Jackson and Clinton County Dairy Boards. He also belonged to the All-Star Country Dancer, Dominoes and Card Clubs.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Vaske, of Bernard, IA; five children, Brian (Jenni) Vaske, of Epworth, IA, Tanya (John) Shepherd, of Farley, IA, Kristine (Benjamin) Knutson, of Saint Paul, MN, Craig (Paula) Vaske, of Springville, IA, and Eric (Kim) Vaske, of Bernard, IA; 13 grandchildren, Brandon, Drew and Kaitlyn Vaske, Adrianna, Alivia and Abigail Shepherd, Rebekah Knutson, Keegan, Cameron and Dylan Vaske, Alaina, Aiden and Evelyn Vaske; siblings, Mary Ann Bries, of Urbana, IA, Rosalie (Joe) Wolfe, of Hiawatha, IA, Dave (Mary Lou) Vaske, of Laramie, WY, Arnold (Jane) Vaske, of Madison, WI, Mark (Doris) Vaske, of North Liberty, IA, Mike (Xiomara) Vaske, of Melburn, FL; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rose Mary Vaske, of Sacramento, CA, Marcia (Roger) Goldsmith, of Dubuque, IA, Wayne (Millie) Arnold, of Worthington, IA, and Mary Arnold, of Luxemburg, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Fred Vaske; two sisters, Ellouise (Bill) Kluesner, Judith (Harold) Meyers and Marge (Lawrence) Willie; and two brothers-in-law, Steve Arnold and Loras Arnold.
The family would like to thank the ICU at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Dr. John Whalen from Dubuque Nephrologists for all the care and compassion they gave to Adrian and family.
