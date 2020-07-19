Jerome (Jerry) Roling, 97, of Dubuque, passed away after a long, great life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry will be Monday, July 20, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish-Holy Ghost Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Mark Kwenin as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque where military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post #6. The Mass will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Monday on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com. A Celebration of Jerry’s life will be at a later date.
Jerry was born on May 23, 1923, in Worthington, IA, to John and Catherine (Osterhaus) Roling. Growing up on the farm during the Depression era, the family did many things to earn a living. Cutting timber for railroad ties got Dad an opportunity to run the steam engine. After taking out a fence post, he was soon relieved of that duty! The family lived in the rural Cuba City area for a while as well. When Jerry’s Dad passed, his Mom had enough of the farm life and decided to move to Dubuque. Jerry’s heart wanted to remain on the farm but knew he needed to go with his Mother. He graduated from Senior High School in 1941.
Jerry was then caught up in another world event, World War II. He was very proud to have served in WWII as a Sergeant in the Army 692nd Engineering Special Shop Battalion, in the Pacific. Though Dad did not talk much about it until recently, he had some tales to tell, almost getting court-martialed for not fixing a boat with nails when he was taught to only use screws so the patch would not loosen, being sent to salvage a boat and missing being captured by the Japanese by hours. He also participated in overturning a General’s Jeep in the Philippines right before Christmas to let the General know they were unhappy for not being sent home for months ... they were on a boat home New Years Eve! He was honorably discharged in January of 1946.
Jerry married Verna Mae Loecke, from Worthington, IA, on October 26, 1948. She preceded him in death due to an illness on December 11, 1950.
Jerry then met and married Lorraine M. Meyer, from Bloomington, WI, on May 16, 1953. Together they enjoyed 67 years of marriage and started a family that grew from seven children to 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Jerry worked for Caradco in Dubuque and had many production positions but lastly as a saw filer. He learned the job and was very proud that he could sharpen anything in use at the plant, band saws, circle saws and even planer blades. When Caradco moved out of town, he then worked at several other local businesses, including John Deere, American Trust Bank and Jeld-Wen, before retiring.
While working, Jerry was actively involved with the community, having served on the board of directors for Bilt-Well Credit Union. He was a member of Local 937 Carpenters Union as Recording Secretary where he wrote a regular column for the local Dubuque Leader newspaper. He worked bingo events at Holy Ghost Church and was active in the Sacred Heart Catholic Order of Foresters, Marquette Court 811 and gave blood for over 50 years, attaining the 50 gallon milestone.
Besides enjoying his time with family and friends, Jerry enjoyed dancing with Mom and their friends at the Melody Mill and the Fairgrounds, playing cards, gardening, hunting, fishing and telling jokes. As many know, Dad was a prankster as well, stealing a bride, chased by a game warden for “uncased” sticks inside the car, and the world’s best short-sheeter, just remembering a few! He loved to show the grandkids card tricks and then teach them how to do the trick. Many have enjoyed the sweet dandelion wine Dad made from flowers picked by his kids and Mom on most Mother’s Days! Dad touched many lives and we will all remember him for his fun-loving and helpful character and being a great Father.
Jerry is survived by his wife Lorraine, of 67 years, and their children, Daniel (Jackie) Roling, of Highland, WI, Denis (Sue) Roling, Carl (Janet) Roling, of Dubuque, Kathy (Greg) Roberts, of Des Moines, Donna (Steve) Levin, of Cincinnati, and Paula (Jay) Richard of Kieler, WI; grandchildren, Mandy (Brent) Garraghty, Ben (Billie) Roling, Matthew (Erin) Roling, Kathryn (Nathan) Galliart, Christina (John) Atkinson, Jennifer (Carl) Koenig, Nick (Lindsey) Roberts, Sarah (Josh) Judisch, Geoffrey Roberts, Hannah Levin, Nathaniel Richard, Caitlan Richard and Jacob Richard; and 22 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Josephine Roling; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Jerome; a sister, Francis O’Meara; and his brothers, Ray, Lawrence, Vince, Gilbert and Leander.
Jerry’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Kristen Nelson, Hospice of Dubuque personnel and the staff and nurses at Stonehill Care Center for their tender loving care of Jerry.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Hospice of Dubuque or Stonehill Care Center in his name.
