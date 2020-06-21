Elizabeth Mary “Lizzy” Hesselman, 65, of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at home with her family by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Church of the Nativity, with Fr. Andy Upah officiating. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. The Leonard Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lizzy was born on January 30, 1955, in Dubuque, the daughter of Donald and Mary (Anderson) Hesselman with Downs Syndrome. She lived with her loving family her entire life and was a inspiration to all who knew her. She is survived by her siblings Don (Gwen) Hesselman, Steve (Becky) Hesselman, Mary Gereau, Mark Hesselman, Mike (Terri) Hesselman, Tony (Jill) Hesselman, Ann (Dave Heller) Volkert, Julie (Dave) Nauman and Jane Scarlino, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Don, in 2018 and mother, Mary, in 2019 along with her maternal and paternal grandparents.