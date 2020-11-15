Michael W. Gaude, 61, of Leon, Nicaragua, formerly of North Tustin, California, passed away from COVID-19 on October 31, 2020 in Managua, Nicaragua.
Mike was born December 12, 1958, the son of William and Lorraine (Glasgow) Gaude. He attended Calvary Chapel Bible College in Murrieta, CA.
Mike served as a missionary for 17 years, loving and caring for the poor of Nicaragua. He built a church in Leon with support from Calvary Chapel Costa Mesa and the people of Nicaragua. He installed Christian FM broadcast radio stations as well as amateur ham radio stations around the world which allowed missionaries to keep in contact with their families.
Surviving are his wife, Jackelin; his sons, Samuel and William, of Nicaragua; mother and father-in-law, Maritza and Arcenio Olivares, of Nicaragua; brothers, David, of Dubuque, Gordon, of Portland, OR; niece, Ivy (Nicholas) Prater, of Portland, OR; aunt, Verna Glasgow, of Scales Mound; uncle, Francis Gaude, of AL, and Elizabeth (Louis) Ross, of LA.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Lorraine and William Gaude; infant niece, Adelle Inez Jahneke; uncles, Foster, Meredith and Gordon (Bev) Glasgow; and aunt, Elizabeth Gaude.
Mike appreciated the warm welcome he received from the Great River Amateur Radio Club each time he visited Dubuque.
The family would like to thank Calvary Chapel Costa Mesa and Go Ministries for their generosity through the years, Dwight Williams for his love and support of Mike’s family and Kelly Colman of Blessings for Obedience Ministry in Midland, Texas, for his constant support of Mike in his missionary work.
Signing off WK6O 73.
Information submitted by Miller & Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound, IL.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.