POTOSI, Wis. — Shirley Ann Woolf, 89, of Potosi, Wis., formerly of Mesa, Ariz., died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her winter home in Mesa, from complications of COPD.
Services will be held at a later date, with burial at Van Buren Cemetery in Potosi.
She was born on July 10, 1931, in Montfort, WI, daughter of Bert and Mae (Ward) Winkers. She married John Woolf on Nov. 7, 1947. Shirley was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. A trailblazer in equality, she was the first woman on the production floor at Flexsteel and retired after 27 years. Shirley was always active; she loved dancing, biking, walks, and tending to her flowers, but her favorite place to visit was Potosi Point. After retirement, she spent winters in Leisure World, AZ, where she met her second husband, Lynne Cowles. The couple married on Aug. 14, 1998. The snowbirds returned to Potosi every summer where they would spend time with family.
She is survived by her husband, Lynne; children, Michael (Marie) Woolf, of Platteville, and Sandy (Doug) Meier, of Potosi; grandchildren, Angela (Keith) Pomerenke and David Woolf, Travis and Billy (Mariah) Meier, Joni Fisher and Edward (Erin) Woolf; and her eight great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, John; sons, John (infancy) and Daniel; brothers, Robert and Gerald Winkers; and granddaughter, Kelly Meier.