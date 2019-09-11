Eugene F. “Gene” Schultz, 90, of Dubuque, formerly of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at Grand Meadows in Asbury, Iowa.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Miller Funeral home in East Dubuque. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Visitation is from 3 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Gene was born on May 13, 1929, in Freeport, Ill., the son of Paul and Emma (Bastian) Schultz. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth C. “Betty” Schilling on April 15, 1950, at Wesley United Methodist Church in East Dubuque. She preceded him in death on March 4, 2000.
Gene served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked at Caradco Mfg. Co. and Jeld Wen until his retirement in 1991. Gene was a former member of Carpenters Local #678. He was an avid bowler and member of the Dubuque Bowling Association. One of his biggest joys was bowling (three generations) with his son and grandson at Nationals in Las Vegas. He enjoyed fishing and his trips to the Diamond Jo. He was also a former little league coach for East Dubuque.
Surviving are three children, Mike (Laura Schaul) Schultz, of Dubuque, Sherri McClain, of San Rafael, Calif., and Lori Bowers, of Dubuque; 10 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren; and his brother, Harold (Shirley) West, of Aurora, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; a son, James C. Schultz, in 1974; and a sister, Mildred (Cletus) Weydert.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Whalen and staff at Tri-State Dialysis, Kim and staff at Grand Meadows, and the staff at Sunset Park Place for the wonderful care given to Gene.
In lieu of flowers, a Eugene Schultz memorial fund has been established.
