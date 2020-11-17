Sister Betty Bowen, BVM, (Florence Therese), 80, of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Caritas Center. Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A virtual visitation will be held from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed immediately by the funeral service. Burial is in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Betty ministered as a nurse at Mercy Medical Center and at the Marian Hall Infirmary in Dubuque, Iowa. She served as a nurse in Chicago, Skokie, Ill., and Evanston, Ill., where she also worked as a parish ministerial staff member. She was born on July 31, 1940, in Fort Collins, Colo., to Ralph and Florence (Pfeifer) Bowen. She entered the BVM congregation on Aug, 2, 1958, from St. Joseph Parish, Fort Collins, Colo. She professed first vows on Feb. 2, 1961, and final vows on July 16, 1966. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a brother, Jim (Lucille) Bowen, Fort Collins, Colo.; a sister Terri (Joe) Simpson, Little York, Ill.; a niece, nephews, and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 62 years
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm. Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home, 100 N 6th St., Bellevue, Iowa 52031 is in charge of arrangements.