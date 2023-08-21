Joan Bockenstedt, Omaha, Neb. — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Cathy J. Carlin, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster.
Jennifer Dolphin, Waukee, Iowa — Service: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Matthias Catholic Church, Cascade.
Jane D. Droeszler, Saint Donatus, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, Saint Donatus Catholic Church.
Willis J. Elgin, Delhi, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Delhi. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Lawrence J. Friedman, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today, Nativity Catholic Church.
Anne M. Hanselmann, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Michael J. Harkey, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Charles E. Holdgrafer, Spragueville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Spragueville Community Center.
Glenda M. Holzer, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Helen H. Ingersoll, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Dorothy Kunkel, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Sally Richard-Harkey, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Nativity Catholic Church.
Kathleen M. Klein, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Gregory A. Kritz, Waukesha, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
James T. McDonald, Preston, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston.
Jody L. Miller, Concord Township, Ohio — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the funeral home.
Isabelle A. Steines, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Michael Urbain, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Key West.
Willis P. Wagner, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
LaVerne Willis, Stockton, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Elizabeth Community Building.
Paula M. Zwack, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the funeral home.