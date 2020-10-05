Eugene Bird Sr. Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Oct 5, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eugene Bird, Sr., 85, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today