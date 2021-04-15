William J. “Bill” Dunne, 88, of Dubuque and formerly of Leisure Lake and Andrew, Iowa, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Manor Care in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be held at 4 p.m. Friends may also call after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Saint Patrick Garryowen Church. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 a.m., with Fr. Phillip Gibbs officiating. Following Mass, military honors will be accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard and Maquoketa American Legion Post No. 75. Burial will be at Saint John Cemetery in Andrew at a later date.
Bill was born on November 5, 1932, in rural Jackson County near Andrew the son of Joseph and Anna (Stanisha) Dunne. He attended Loras College before entering the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He married Jean Shanahan on Sept. 7, 1955, at Saint Patrick Garryowen Church and shared 65 years together until Jean’s passing on Oct. 31, 2020. He farmed for many years and also owned and operated a trucking business until retirement.
Bill was a member of the American Legion Post No. 75 in Maquoketa and served on its Honor Guard for funeral details. He also belonged to the Eagles Club in Maquoketa. Bill was proud to have been on the last Honor Flight to Washington from Dubuque. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who also enjoyed woodworking.
He is survived by his children LuAnn (Lee) Streeter, of Maquoketa, Janelle Drake, of Normal, Ill., Michael Dunne, of Andrew, Mark (Taffy Robinson) Dunne, of Maquoketa, Dennis Dunne, of Bellevue, and Amy Dunne, of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Sarah, Abby, Erin, Kelly, Ryan and Shannon; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna (Maurice) Sturm, of Dubuque; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold and Joyce Gibbs, of Bernard; a sister-in-law, Carol Capesius, of Bellevue; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean; four infant sons, James, Patrick, David and Daniel; a brother, Joseph (Jean) Dunne; a sister, Ellen (Neil) Donovan; son-in-law, Keith Drake; a daughter-in-law, Lori Dunne; and brothers-in-law James and Allan Shanahan.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Manor Care and Hospice of Dubuque for all the loving care they gave to Bill.