Jo Ann H. Klauer, 82, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, November 25, at Ennoble Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where there will be a Memorial Service held at 12:30 p.m.
Jo Ann was born November 1, 1939 in Cincinnati, OH, the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Griffis) Hardebeck. She married William H. Klauer on January 4, 1958 in Anderson, Indiana. He preceded her in death on January 9, 2012. Since his passing, Jo Ann has lived independently at the Diamond Senior Apartments in Dubuque and was temporarily residing at Ennoble for physical therapy and rehabilitation. Jo Ann helped in the office at the family business, Dubuque Acoustical Company, for many years, as well as working at Excel Photo. Jo Ann was also a co-owner / operator of the Blue Moon Inn during the filming of the movie F.I.S.T. Prior to their retirement, JoAnn and Bill owned and operated the Lighthouse Valleyview Bed and Breakfast from 1990 to 2005. Jo Ann adored all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a soft spot for animals, especially her white cat, Miss Kitty.
Jo Ann is survived by five children, Scott (Kim) Klauer of Dubuque, Michael (Erika) Klauer of Asbury, Robin (John) Edwards of Glen Carbon, IL, Randy (Janine) Klauer of Dubuque, and Steve (Carrie Bills) Klauer of Dubuque; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jo Ann’s family would like to express their deepest appreciation to all the caregivers who assisted and provided care for Jo Ann throughout her final days.