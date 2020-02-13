PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Marilyn J. Rybarczyk, 95, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., died February 9, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, February 17, at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel’s Church of Holy Family Parish, Msgr. Stoetzel officiating, with interment in Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Prairie Maison Foundation, Growing Connections Foundation Campaign or Prairie Catholic Schools. Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family.
More information: www.garrityfuneralhome.com