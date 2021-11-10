Maxine A. Biedermann, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Funeral services: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Richard Burlingame, Galena, Ill. — Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena.
Edward G. Harwick, Kieler, Wis. — Celebration of life: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, PJ’s Hall, Kieler. Graveside service: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, Scales Mound (Ill.) Holy Trinity Cemetery.
William R. Kelly, St. Olaf, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, Iowa; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Marjorie M. Kutsch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Annette Matt, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garnavillo. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Timothy J. McNamara, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, St. Raphael’s Cathedral.
Joseph Metcalf, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Glen Haven, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Catherine W. Opper, Glenview, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 12, St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at the church.
Elmer J. Phillips, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, Furlong Funeral Home, Galena, Ill.
Mary C. Pink, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, with a Scripture service at 4:30 p.m.; and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Francis J. Schumacher Jr., Cape Coral, Fla. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, Steeple Square, Dubuque. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Nov. 27, Steeple Square.
Louis J. Wagner, Dubuque — Visitation: 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.