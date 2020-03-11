LANSING, Iowa — Richard “Dick” Clauson, 82, of Lansing, Iowa, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Thornton Manor, in Lansing, Iowa.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at United Methodist Church in Lansing, Iowa, with Rev. Sedar Shako Wembonyana as the officiant. There will be a visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the Celebration at the church on Saturday. Inurnment will be at a later date at River Valley Memorial Gardens in West Dundee, Ill. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Lansing, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.