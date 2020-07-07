POTOSI, Wis — Mary Langkamp, 91, joined her beloved husband in Heaven on Saturday, July 4th, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9th, 2020, at St. Andrew Parish, 101 Church St, Tennyson, WI, with Fr. Richard Leffler officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Burial will be in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery, Tennyson, WI. Please remember to practice the social distancing guidelines and if you feel it necessary, please wear a mask. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road Dubuque, Iowa, is assisting the family. If you are unable to attend the funeral, a live stream can be viewed on the funeral home Facebook page.
Mary was born on May 3rd, 1929, daughter of David and Laura (Turner) Reinecke. She married the love of her life, LeRoy Langkamp, on January 29th, 1951. They were joined in marriage for 63 wonderful years — there was no greater love story. They consistently exemplified what married life should be; how to live, love, laugh, forgive and persevere. Ten children, 25 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, all because two people fell in love. Her greatest joys in life were family and devotion to her faith.
After graduating from college, she entered the workforce with her father at the Potosi State Bank before assuming her greatest calling as a loving wife and mother. She was a humble, charitable, compassionate, gentle, hard-working and loving woman, beloved by all who knew her. Mary was always led by faith. Her beautiful soul was evident in the way her eyes would light up when she talked about those she loved and for the effortless Grace with which she raised her ever-growing family. She was admired more than she would ever take credit for and left an undeniable legacy of commitment to faith and family. God is everywhere, but he needed helping hands so he created mothers like Mary. Her children and grandchildren were blessed beyond measure that she was theirs. As her son Henry said, “Mother Teresa will be honored to sit by her side.” Mary was always surrounded by loved ones. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, reading, and baking. Each day began and ended with prayer. Her cooking and baking could not be matched, even by following the same recipe. The running joke among her grandchildren was, “Is this Grandma’s wheat bread or ‘Grandma’s’ wheat bread?” The secret ingredient had to be her love. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Deb (Buzz) Kittoe, Victoria (Dan) Kieler, Ted (Sue) Langkamp, Richard (Laura) Langkamp, Kim (John) Lohberg, Theresa (Jack) Steinhoff, Henry (Lori) Langkamp, Ann (Jerry) Domask, Kathy (Perry) Leibfried, & Lori (Ron) Zenz; grandchildren, Brad (Ashley) Kittoe, Jeremy (Michelle) Kittoe, Chris (Karly) Kittoe, Beth (Dan) Gullick, Karl Langkamp, Tyler (Emily) Langkamp, Mary (Nathaniel) Lohberg, Michelle (Chris) Brant, Audrey (Eric), Michael (Abby), Anthony (Kim) & Ethan Steinhoff, Krista (Brian) Hancock, Emily (Spence) Birkenholz, Mitch (Miranda), Jacob, & Sophie Langkamp, Matt (Tanya) & Joe Domask, Rachel (Zach) Stewart, Megan (Rhett) Weber, Mark (Tessa) Leibfried, Jason (Lindsay) & Mariah Zenz; 25 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; her in-laws, Bernice Broihahn, Franklin & Kathy Langkamp, Kathryn Powell, MaryAnn Riesselman, Rose Marie & John Reuter; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Langkamp; her parents David and Laura Reinecke; parents-in-law Henry & Elizabeth Langkamp; siblings, Bill Reinecke and Jane Kaiser; in-Laws, Mert Kaiser, Rita Reinecke, Mervin Broihahn, George Powell, Virgil Riesselman; granddaughter, Stacy Kittoe-Brown; grandson, Jonny Kieler; nephew, Michael Broihahn; and niece, Peg Kershner.
A special thanks to all of Mary’s wonderful caregivers.
