Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Genevieve P. Bloudek, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Irene L. Engelken, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville.
Thomas J. Gansen, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque.
Michael S. Horn, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Dubuque Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Edward H. Kiefer, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Michael J. Kielley, Bagley, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Bloomington, Wis. Celebration of life: Following visitation Saturday, Tranel’s Canal Street Restaurant & Bar, Bloomington.
Paul J. Mesch, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Patrick W. O’Rourke, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
James R. Sudmeier, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. at the church.
Raymond F. Waller, Key West, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home.