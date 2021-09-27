George J. Amling Telegraph Herald Sep 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREELEY, Iowa — George J. Amling, 55, of Greeley, died on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood, Iowa, where a funeral service will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greeley-iowa Delaware-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Tensions grow for U.S., allies over Indo-Pacific Bonnie L. Miller Love that Lasts: Peosta couple values family Police: 1 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Dubuque Kenneth J. Krogman