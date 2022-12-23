Sister Joan M. Opatts, BVM, (John Annette), 87, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Dr., Dubuque, Iowa, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Visitation will be from 9-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel at Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of Memories will be at 9:30 a.m. followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. Sister Joan was an elementary teacher at St. Anthony in Dubuque, Iowa. She also taught in Davenport, Iowa; Chicago; Rock Island and Cicero, Ill., and Tempe, Ariz.; and ministered as a tutor at a literacy center in Montgomery, Ala. She was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Chicago to John and Anne (Krzewinski) Opatts. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept. 8, 1953, from St. Richard Parish, Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1956, and final vows on July 16, 1961. She was preceded in death by her parents, her twin sister Anne (Fred) Kroll, and a brother John (Lorraine) Opatts. She is survived by a brother Bob (Marylynne) Cedar, Naples, Fla., nieces, nephews, cousins, and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 69 years. Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm. Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home, 100 N 6th St., Bellevue, Iowa 52031 is in charge of arrangements.
