Connie M. Busch, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Betty J. Carlin, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Patricia M. Dittmar, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 14, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Scales Mound. Service: Noon Monday at the church.
Delbert Edge, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, Larson Funeral Home, Fennimore, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Joseph M. Gilbertson, Kieler, Wis. — Fellowship: 1 to 2 p.m. today, Journey Church. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. today at the church.
Brady L. Heller, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, and from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Darlene Kirch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Sharing of memories: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Richard E. Long, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, Huckleberry’s Restaurant, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Daniel K. Meier, Burton, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at the funeral home.
Arlene M. Moore, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Norman Muehleip, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Nancy L. Murray, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Thomas P. Olinger, East Dubuque, Ill. — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque.
Donald Puckett, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Georgeann Quinlan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian burial.
James D. Russell, Savanna, Ill. — Graveside service: 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, Oak Hill Cemetery, Mount Carroll.
Jules M. Uldrich, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville. Graveside service: Noon today, Fairview Cemetery, Earlville.
Karen E. Weiland, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Rockdale United Methodist Church. Service: 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
