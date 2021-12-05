VeNita Ellen (Peterson) Fawcett was born January 19, 1934 on a chicken farm in Gettysburg, South Dakota and entered the Church Triumphant on September 11, 2021 while living in Bethany Home in Dubuque, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. Dr. Henry E. Fawcett.
When her father died at a young age, VeNita and her mother moved to Kent, Washington. After graduating from Kent High School, VeNita made her way to Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington where she majored in Education. It was while she was a student at Whitworth that she met her husband and partner in ministry, Henry. Henry was from the Tsimshian tribe in Metlakatla, Alaska. Though not blessed with biological children, through their marriage, VeNita and Henry modeled a healthy, trusting, and faithful relationship to many of those who were like children to them.
During their time at Whitworth, both VeNita and Henry were involved in campus ministry. During the summers, Henry would return to Alaska to skipper the “Top Notch”; his salmon fishing boat. Once they were married, VeNita began her teaching career while Henry continued to fish and preach, until he was eventually called into the Ministry of Word and Sacrament, full-time. For the first chapter of their life together, they served congregations and taught children in Alaska and Nebraska. And, after a move to Minnesota, VeNita put her teaching career on hold, and focused on Christian Education while Henry served as a pastor in Minnesota, Washington and, finally, the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa.
It is fair to say that the last years of the Fawcett’s life together had its share of challenges, nearly all of which were health related. However, the love and support they received by their family and extended families, the caregivers at Bethany Home and, particularly, their grandchildren helped to ease that time of difficulty.
As Christians, we don’t believe that death is the end of life. In fact, we believe that death is the birth of our eternal life with Jesus, with those we love, and with those whom no one has loved. VeNita’s Service in Witness to the Resurrection will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Dubuque, Iowa, at 11:00 am. on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Immediately following the service, there will be a luncheon held at the Straatmeyer Room, Heritage Center, on the campus of the University of Dubuque. All are welcome.