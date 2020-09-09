POSTVILLE, Iowa — Byron Meyer, 72, of Postville, died on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date. Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Postville, is assisting the family.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
POSTVILLE, Iowa — Byron Meyer, 72, of Postville, died on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date. Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Postville, is assisting the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.