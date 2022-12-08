Eugene “Gene” J. Mai, 76, of Dubuque, formerly of Ostrander, OH, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Friday, December 9, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Eugene “Gene” J. Mai, 76, of Dubuque, formerly of Ostrander, OH, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Friday, December 9, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Gene will be 1:00 pm Friday, December 9, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Eugene was born May 5, 1946, in Peosta, IA, the son of Melvin and Bernice Hoffmann Mai. Gene graduated from Wahlert High School. He worked as a truck driver, owning his own company for 13 years. He drove over a million miles without a single accident. After driving truck he worked for Trus Joist and later was the owner/operator of A-1 Home Improvement. Gene was also the manager of the Veteran’s Club in Delaware, Ohio, and then was the supervisor at the Mansfield Warehouse. He was a member of the Eagles Club and the Moose Lodge. He worked on Pit Crew for Bobby Rahal auto racing hauling the cars and equipment all over the U.S. and Australia.
Survivors include his children, Cindy Mai of Dubuque; Becky (Patrick) Schremp of Dubuque; Ronald (Heather) Mai of Sunbury, OH; Danny Mai of Knoxville, IA; 15 grandchildren, Jason, Melissa, Jeremy, Calli, Danielle, Brittney, Chelsea, Logan, Garrett, Colt, Gerrick, Braxton, Alyssa, Sabrie, and Jaydeth; many great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Rhodes of Peosta, IA; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Deb Nelson, and his dog, Amelie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Kathleen; special friend, Betty Neff; brother-in-law, Earl “Dusty” Rhodes; and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, Deacon Mike Ellis, and Father Phil Gibbs.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Gene’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.