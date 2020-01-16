POSTVILLE, Iowa — Gene Medberry, 92, of Freeport, Ill., formerly of Postville, Iowa, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at Stephenson Nursing Center in Freeport.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Postville, with Rev. Lynn Noel as the Officiant. There will also be a one-hour visitation before the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Burial will follow at Postville Cemetery, Postville. Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Postville, is helping the family with arrangements.