Daniel J. Sommers, 75, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, July 5th, 2022. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public services. Private family burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery with military honors accorded by the American Legion Post #6. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
He was born September 11, 1946, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Robert and Adeline (Fitzpatrick) Sommers. Dan attended grade school in Cedar Rapids and later moved to Dubuque. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1964. Dan enlisted in the United States Army, serving in Germany and Vietnam.
He married Susan Hodgson on October 21, 1972, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Key West, Iowa. He worked for the City of Dubuque Water Department for 32 years and served as past president of the Local 758 Operating Engineers Union.
Dan is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan Sommers; 3 children; Brad Sommers (Kim Sampers) of Cedar Rapids, Michelle (Luke) Rupp and Brett Sommers; 3 grandchildren; Allison, Madalynn and Blair Rupp, all of Dubuque, and brother, Jeffrey (Loretta) Sommers of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Marian Renchen.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Steffen, Dr. Bland, Dr. Ringold, and the staff at MercyOne Medical Center for their care.
