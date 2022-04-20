Ann M. (Heitz) LeConte, 92, of Dubuque, IA, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital, Dubuque, of natural causes.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 at St. Joseph Key West Church with Fr. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 22nd, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 4:00 p.m.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1929, in Dubuque, IA, daughter of Loras & Blanche (Nagel) Heitz. Upon graduation from high school Ann was employed at Interstate Power Company.
She married Richard J. LeConte on Aug. 26, 1950, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Together they farmed until Richard’s death in 1985. Ann continued farming with her son, Rick, until the day of her death.
She enjoyed family gatherings with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Parish, Key West. Her faith and family were very important to her.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Ron) Clemen; her sons, Rick (Paula Dixon) LeConte, Ron (Lu) LeConte, and Robert (Janet) LeConte
Ann is also survived by grandchildren & great grandchildren: Jennifer (Russ) Demmer, Carter & Garret; Jason (Kellie) Clemen, Ava & Landon; Jolene (Kollin) Ehlinger, Adeline & Abigail; Stephanie (Steve) Valentine, Sierra (Evan Straw), Sidney & Ashley; Matthew (Rita Hunt) Kremer, Charlie; Tony (Emily) LeConte, Drew, Allison, Alex & Brandon; Eric (Emilly Althaus) LeConte, Eleanor & Edith; Curtis (Abbie Fleckenstein) LeConte, Clara; Lindsay LeConte; Megan (Spencer) Adams, Morgan, Dylan & Hayden; Bailey (Alex) Pence; Hannah (Cameron) Scott.
Siblings: brother, Bruce (Mary Lou) Heitz; brothers & sisters-in-law: Darlene O’Rourke; Paul O’Rourke; Leonard (Doris) LeConte.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sharon, 2015; son-in-law (Melvin Kremer); brother & sister-in-law, Carl & Joan Heitz; brothers & sisters-in-laws, Patrick O’Rourke, Mary Jane O’Rourke, Loras (Mary Jane) LeConte.