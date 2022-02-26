BELVIDERE, Ill. — Loras J. Theisen, 76, of Belvidere, IL, died February 16, 2022, in Belvidere.
He was born October 12, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa, son to Otto N. and Mary (Hannan) Theisen. He married his sweetheart, Sharon (Sherri) Douglas, on November 15, 1969, in Dubuque. Loras graduated from Western Dubuque Iowa Community School. After graduation, Loras began his career at Chrysler Corporation which lasted over thirty-eight years. During his career at Chrysler, he completed his Pipefitter apprenticeship and earned his Journeyman license. Loras loved fishing, gardening and was a “Craftsman” with his tools. He also was a NASCAR fan and loved his Bears and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Loras is loved and will be dearly missed by his wife, Sharon; sons, Ryan and Nicholas (Colleen) Theisen; three beautiful granddaughters, Sydnee, Marlee, and Nika; two sisters, Elaine (Gerry) Schueller and Jane (Dick) Dunkel; and brother, Paul (Betty) Theisen.
Loras is preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Merle; and brothers, John and Ralph.
A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 5, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor in care of Ryan Theisen at Bikers Against Child Abuse or Rockford Rescue Mission. To share a memory, please visit AndersonFCS.com.