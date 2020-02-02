SEBRING, Fla. — Hubert Wagner, of Sebring FL, passed away at age 84 on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
He leaves behind wife, Costi (Kourpias), of Sebring FL; brothers, Franz Wagner (Margaret) and Hans Wagner (Margaret); and sister, Elfrieda Solidatis, of Germany. He also leaves three children and seven grandchildren, daughter, Theresa McTaggart (Tim), of Ottawa, IL, son, Rodney Wagner (Bonnie), of Dubuque, IA, daughter, Margaret Hart, of Weymouth, MA; grandchildren, James Wagner, Kathleen Barney, Mary Wagner, Kevin McTaggart, Gregory Wagner, Sean Wagner, and Christopher Hart; along with great-grandchildren, Bo and Haven Wagner and Liam and Grayson Barney.
He was preceded in death by father and mother, Franz and Franziska Wagner; and brother, Alex Wagner, of Germany, and wife, Elma Wagner.
Hugh was born February 25, 1935, in Wullachen, Czechoslovakia. His family was relocated to Germany after World War II, where he lived until he came to this country. Hugh was a foreign exchange student in northwest Iowa and later returned to Iowa courtesy of friends he made there. He said once, “I arrived at Ellis Island with $10 and a bus ticket to Iowa.” After working on the farm to repay his sponsors, Hugh worked in Des Moines for a short time, where he met his wife of over 50 years, Elma Cromwell. They were married December 22, 1957, in Independence, IA.
Hugh was drafted into the U.S. Army and worked in Communications. While serving, he studied electro-mechanical engineering and earned his Associate’s degree. After the Army, he moved to Dubuque. He retired as Vice President of Barnstead-Thermolyne in the mid 1990s, and he and Elma moved to Sebring, FL. He lost Elma to cancer in 2010. He later married Costi Kourpias. Hugh was a good husband and father and was the poster child for the American dream, starting with nothing and building a successful career and loving family.
We will miss him. God bless you and keep you, Dad.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Hospice.