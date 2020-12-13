Mary F. Gibbs, age 69, of Dubuque, completed her earthly journey on Dec. 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. To honor Mary’s life, a private family service is being held.
Mary was born on April 8, 1951, in Anamosa, IA, a daughter to Ivan and Ollie (Bemrose) Powers. Mary grew up surrounded by family and friends and quickly learned the value of putting others before herself. She devoted her working career to serving others as a CNA at Stonehill Care Center before eventually retiring in 2017. Mary’s heart was kind and gentle as the day is long and she continually embraced life to the fullest. We will surely miss her joyful light shining brightly in our daily lives moving forward, but we are forever grateful for the wonderful memories she leaves behind as she now finds the peace she has been seeking. Thank you, Mary, for showing us that life is simply a journey we must all face with patience, love and determination leading the way through each and every day. We will miss you, we love you, and we can’t wait until we see your beautiful smile again one day.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Mary include her children, Jason Gibbs, Manchester, IA, and Corina (Brian) Ries, Ryan, IA; her grandchildren, Caitlyn (Tyler) Sellner, Cody Gibbs, Nicholas Gibbs, Kobe Ries, Kylie Ries and Khloe Ries; her siblings, RJ (Julie) Jacobson, Arroyo Grande, CA, Jeff (Christy) Jacobson, Manchester, IA, and Joni (Don Merfeld) Jacobson, Dubuque; along with numerous extended family, friends and neighbors.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan Dean Powers, Ollie Jean Bemrose and John Kahoun Jacobson; a brother, Ronnie (Tammy Stratton) Jacobson; and a sister, Rosie (Larry) Ridenour.
Mary’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all of their compassionate care and support.
