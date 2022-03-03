CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Madonna Marie Zimmerman, 77, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa passed away February 28, 2022, at Mercy Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home with a vigil service starting at 4:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Pius Catholic Church with a viewing starting at 10:00 AM. A private committal service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.
Madonna was born November 17, 1944, to Charles and Marie (Smith) Wieser in Dubuque, Iowa. She was united in marriage to the love of her life Paul John Zimmerman on May 22, 1965. She gave 35 years of service to Rockwell Collins as a repair customer service administrator.
She loved to shop, specifically at Von Maur, but also enjoyed collecting dragonflies and anything Christmas. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Madonna is survived by her husband, Deacon Paul Zimmerman; children, Michael (Kelly) Zimmerman, and Michelle (Ken) Hill; grandchildren, Michael, Sean, Sydnee, and Brady; her sister Denice (Dave) Frasier; and Rita (Jim) Pechota, Tom (Cathy) Zimmerman, Jan (Jerry) Deutmeyer, along with many wonderful family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Gary Wieser.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Medical Center for the love and care given to Madonna.